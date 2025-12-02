Utah FBO Announces New Upgrades

OK3 Air, the exclusive FBO at Utah’s Heber Valley Airport (KHCR), has announced plans for the construction of a brand-new 31,500-square-foot hangar that company officials expect to be completed by the end of the year.

The construction is part of an overall project at the airport, located east of Salt Lake City in Heber City, that looks to bolster its infrastructural capabilities and support plans for long-term growth. The project includes the additional construction of a 20,000-square-foot ramp, along with FAA-compliant drainage systems and new aircraft markings.

The decision to expand was made in correspondence with the airport’s expectation of increased demand in the coming years.

As a result of the new upgrades, KHCR will offer a total of 65,000 square feet of total hangar space, providing options for both general aviators and business operators to securely store their aircraft.

“This new hangar and its state-of-the-art infrastructure mark an exciting milestone for OK3 Air and for the future of aviation in our region,” said company president Nadim AbuHaidar. “We’re excited to open the doors and deliver expanded capabilities that meet the rising demand from private aircraft.”

Tenants will have complete access to the FBO’s full complement of amenities such as line services, concierge services, and avionics support and maintenance through an on-site FAA Part 145 maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility. OK3 Air’s facilities also include a conference room suited for eight and a dedicated lounge area.

Preleasing is now available, according to OK3 Air.

KHCR is a strategically positioned GA airport located in northern Utah and the Intermountain West region, providing convenient access to popular resort locations like Deer Valley, Park City, and Sundance.

OK3 Air is an Avfuel-branded partner, providing customers with competitive prices through Avfuel Contract Fuel and AVTRIP reward points.