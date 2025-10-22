Unseen World of a NASCAR Pilot 

We’ve all heard of the stereotypical pilot jobs. Airline pilot, survey pilot, tour pilot, and cargo pilot are a few of the first ones that come to mind.

But have you ever thought about flying business people, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and other interesting folks around?

That’s exactly what corporate pilot Brad Womble has done.

What started out as a model airplane addiction has turned into a lifelong career and passion for Womble.

“My granny Louise was a caretaker for an elderly lady…whose son Jerry was an avid model airplane flyer,” said Womble. “I’d go into his hobby room where all of his planes were and dream of having my own to fly. Jerry would take me after church on Sundays to the model airplane field, where he gave me instruction with a three-channel beginner radio control [RC] airplane. It wasn’t long, and I was hooked. It was all I wanted to do.”

Although flying models surely excited Womble, it goes without saying that the son of tobacco and chicken farmers wasn’t going to get a free ride of any kind.

“We had tobacco and chicken houses, 60,000 chickens at a time, and my job was to pick up all the dead chickens,” said Womble.

After years of working on the family farm, for $7.25 an hour, Womble had saved enough for an intro flight in a Cessna 152 with Earle Smith at Sanford Aircraft Services in North Carolina at 16 years old. Owned by Dan and Cheri Swanson, Womble made inroads with the couple and eventually pumped gas, assisted with annuals, and nearly anything else that he could do to be in and around aviation.

Not knowing how his parents would take the news that he was learning to fly, Womble decided to keep it as his little secret.

That was until Smith ran into Womble’s mother at the grocery store. Womble’s veil of secrecy had been unexpectedly lifted.

“Brad, is there something you would like to tell me,” Womble said his mother asked after returning from the grocery store. “I thought my flying was top secret, so it didn’t even cross my mind. Then she said she ran into Earle… My heart sank. I knew I’d be grounded or worse. But she actually said, ‘If this is something you want to do, then I’ll help you get it done.’ I owe my mother dearly for backing me and helping me through flight training.”’

With around eight hours of dual instruction under his belt, Womble soloed, and shortly thereafter earned his private pilot certificate thanks to Smith.

“Earle was a huge mentor to me, and I’ll always credit him for my aviation career,” said Womble.

[Credit: Jay Selman]

After high school graduation, Womble found a flight school online called ISO Aero in Concord, North Carolina. Flying every day of the week just about eventually earned him an instrument, single commercial, multi-commercial, and CFI ticket.

From there, Womble worked as a flight instructor making $15 an hour before taxes.

“I’m surprised I survived,” he said. “I visited the local On The Border [Mexican] restaurant almost every single night for the free chips and salsa. That was my dinner for so many nights.”

Thanks to hard work, making connections, and “being humble,” according to Womble, after two years of flight instruction and 650 hours in the logbook, he landed his first corporate pilot job flying King Air 90s and 200s for NASCAR team owners and drivers. Between his first owner, Robert Yates then to Rusty Wallace and all the way to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jack Roush, and Kyle Busch, Womble has had his fair share of experience living life in the fast lane.

“We were essentially a circus that races at 200 mph every Thursday through Sunday in a different town every weekend,” said Womble. “If you’re looking to build a lot of logged time, this probably isn’t the job for you as it averages 225 to 300 hours a year. You get more hotel time than you do flight time, and you’re gone every weekend during the season, which averages 36 weekends a year.”

Aside from flying NASCAR drivers to their races and personal appearances, Womble offers another glimpse into the life of flying around some of the most well-known racers in the world.

“You’re not only the pilot, but you’re the flight attendant, baggage handler, you order and pick up catering to the exact detail they request,” he said. “You make the hotel reservations, car rental reservations, FBO and fuel purchases, as well as prep and clean the interior after every trip. It’s a very demanding job to say the least.”

After 19 years as a NASCAR charter pilot, Womble decided to switch gears.

“I wanted to be home more with my kids, Elle, Gunner and Dakota,” he said. “You can’t get that time back, no matter how much fun you’re having. Plus, you’re only as safe as the driver or team owner and their contract they’ve signed, so stability was another reason.”

NASCAR star driver Kyle Busch was among those sad to see Womble go.

“Brad was the best pilot we ever had,” said Busch. “Not only did he ensure the flights were safe and smooth, his landings were phenomenal. He’s the Kyle Busch of the sky!”

Today, Womble still works in corporate aviation but is enjoying life out of the fast lane, serving as the chief pilot for Carolina Cat and the Weisiger Group on a Lear 75.

[Credit: Brad Womble]

“It allows me to be at home and be a dad as well as allowing me to still fly and stay connected in the corporate aviation industry,” he said. “If you’re chasing a career in corporate aviation, know it’s one of the most exciting paths you can take. You’ll see places and meet people that most can only dream about. But the real key is remembering why you’re doing it.

“You won’t always be home for every holiday or birthday, but when you are, make it count. Be intentional, be present, and let your kids see the passion you have for flying.”

When Womble is home in North Carolina, he enjoys life as a general aviation pilot and enthusiast as the proud owner of an Extra 330LT.

“I think everyone has some kind of outlet that allows themselves to decompress or to feel rejuvenated after stressful days,” said Womble.

“The Extra is my outlet. It’s not an airplane you take for granted. It demands respect every time I fly it. But that’s what makes it so much fun. Once you’re in sync with it, the precision and freedom it gives back are nothing short of exhilarating.”

To those considering a career in aviation, Womble shares a few words of wisdom and praise for those who came before him.

“Aviation is not a path you walk alone, and I’ve been blessed with mentors, family, and bosses who believed in me before I believed in myself,” he said. “To those who gave me guidance, shared your wisdom, and opened doors for me…I can’t thank you enough. Your impact goes far beyond flying. It’s something I carry with me every day, in the cockpit and at home.”