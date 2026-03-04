Plane + Pilot Podcast: Savannah Hunter

In this episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast, join editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod as she sits down with Savannah Hunter—commercial pilot, flight instructor, and Director of Operations for the Tango 31 Aero Clube in McKinney, Texas.

In this episode, Savannah shares her unconventional path into aviation and how she earned her private pilot certificate through Tango 31, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit where high school students earn “sweat equity” by restoring and maintaining donated airplanes—giving them the chance to fly for little more than the price of gas.

Savannah talks about the importance of mentorship and giving back to the next generation while honoring the legacies of aviation mentors like Kevin Lacey and Ron Alexander. She also shares her vision for giving back to aviation through the lessons she had to learn the hard way.

From navigating student loans to the realities of flight school burnout, Savannah also offers insight into one of her side hustles—auditing and digitizing pilot logbooks—and the common mistakes she sees during the process.

[Credit: Savannah Hunter]

From breaking into the “good ol’ boys club” to finding her footing in flight training, Savannah shares her honest experience as a first-generation aviator.

To learn more about the Tango 31 Aero Clube or support their mission, visit: t31aeroclub.com, and catch new episodes of the Plane + Pilot Podcast every Wednesday on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.