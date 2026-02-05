Plane + Pilot Podcast: Mike Sasser

In the latest episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast, host Cayla McLeod visits the Hank Sasser Airport at Breakaway (40XS) just north of Austin, Texas, in Cedar Park for a master class in general aviation brokerage, aircraft mission matching, and more with Boomerang Air owner and founder Mike Sasser.

Fresh off a diverse afternoon of flying, Sasser reflects on a journey that began with a formative Cessna 182 flight at age 13 and led to a private pilot certificate at just 20 with only 42.5 hours in his logbook.

While Sasser has logged thousands of hours in fixed-wing aircraft, he recently sought a new challenge by transitioning to helicopters. With approximately 220 hours in the Robinson R44, he emphasizes that the helicopter demands absolute focus and a strict adherence to checklists.

This safety-first approach carries over into his business as a CubCrafters dealer, where he helps pilots navigate and understand the nuances of modern backcountry airplanes.

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Whether he is working with clients to find the perfect aircraft or leading the restoration of a classic, Sasser’s philosophy remains relationship driven, operating on the belief that if you take care of the customer, they will always return.

“That was my deal with Boomerang Air,” Sasser said. “If I take good care of them, everything will circle back.”

Listeners looking for invaluable insights into buying, selling, or mastering new challenges in the cockpit can catch the full conversation on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, available every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.

