Piper Announces First U.S. Order for Diesel-Powered Trainer

Piper Aircraft has received its first U.S. order for the company’s new diesel-engine trainer, the Seminole DX.

In a news release on Tuesday, Piper announced that Skyborne Airline Academy had requested the purchase of five of the twin-engine aircraft.

First introduced at EAA AirVenture in July, the Seminole DX is a diesel alternative to Piper’s popular multi-engine Seminole trainer. The aircraft features dual DHK4A180 compression ignition engines designed by DeltaHawk.

According to Piper, the Seminole DX is an eco-friendly option to traditionally powered trainers, with a 35 percent reduction in fuel burn, 32 percent increase in single-engine climb rate, and 70 percent higher single-engine absolute ceiling. The Seminole DX is scheduled for release in 2027.

“Skyborne’s adoption of the Seminole DX reflects their forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence in flight training,” said Ron Gunnarson, vice president of sales and marketing at Piper. “We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our vision for innovation and a more sustainable future in aviation.”

Skyborne Airline Academy is a flight training school based in Vero Beach, Florida, the same city as Piper. Skyborne partners with many airlines to provide a direct pipeline of pilots. Its program takes students from zero flight time all the way to CFI in roughly 12 months. After obtaining a CFI certificate, the academy hires graduates as they continue to progress to 1,500 hours total time.

The academy is a part of Piper’s Flight School Alliance. Currently, the school operates a fleet of 55 single- and multi-engine Piper aircraft. Skyborne will be the first training school to integrate the Seminole DX into its fleet.

“The quality of our training is a reflection of the facilities, people, and aircraft fleet that make Skyborne,” said Skyborne CEO Lee Woodward. “As we continue to grow in the U.S., these aircraft will play a critical role in ensuring we consistently meet the expected high standards of flight training by our students. Our partnership with a trusted and reliable aircraft manufacturer [like Piper] ensures our students feel confident and safe during flight.”