Pilot Profile: How Necessity Led CubCrafters Dealer Chuck Kinberger To Aviation

You know those people you meet, and you aren’t exactly sure when or how they popped into your life, but they’re there for good now? Well, Chuck Kinberger is one of those folks for me.

If I had to guess, I was probably first introduced to Kinberger at a south Georgia fly-in or during Sun ’n Fun or EAA AirVenture Oshkosh years ago by a few of my other friends at CubCrafters.

As the CubCrafters dealer for Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, Kinberger lives a life completely defined by general aviation adventure and recreation, made possible by the backcountry, off-airport, and highly capable STOL airplanes he represents.

Like so many pilots, Kinberger came to aviation later in life at 45 years old, driven by a need to get from point A to point B faster than a car would carry him.

“I’m an avid hunter, so I wanted to be able to fly to my farm in Georgia, go hunt for the weekend, and fly back home,” said Kinberger, 64. “That’s when I decided to get my pilot’s license.”

Although Kinberger was first inspired to learn how to fly as a way to commute between his Florida residence and his ranch in south Georgia more efficiently, he quickly found himself standing on that same hunting property wondering if he could land a Cub on a short stretch of red Georgia clay.

It wasn’t much of an airstrip—just about 400 feet long with 60-foot trees on both ends—but Kinberger saw an opportunity and a challenge all wrapped into one.

“I looked at my farm field one day and wondered if I could get a PA-11 in there,” he said. “That’s how I started flying Cubs. I got into STOL just by real-world stuff, not just out there doing a contest.”

What began as a way to reach his hunting haven soon evolved into a lifestyle. After spending countless hours refining his skills and exploring places most pilots never considered landing, Kinberger crossed paths with Scot Warren from CubCrafters. The two became fast friends and eventually started competing together in STOL competitions.

“He hooked me up with CubCrafters, and here I am,” said Kinberger.

Nineteen years later, Kinberger has accumulated nearly 8,000 flight hours, with the majority of those spent in Carbon Cubs.

“One of the best things about a Carbon Cub is if it’ll get in, it’ll get out,” he said. “A lot of airplanes can get in some places they can’t get out. If you can get in there, I don’t care how short the spot is, it’ll get out.”

An airplane that can get in and out of almost any location is exactly what Kinberger’s lifestyle demands. A proud Florida native, he spends his time exploring the off-airport destinations and remote corners of the Sunshine State.

“It’s really a lot of fun down here,” he said. “I’ll be in Florida until I die.”

In a single day, Kinberger said a pilot can fish along the coast, land on a remote ranch, explore the Everglades, or head south to the Florida Keys. The Bahamas are only an hour and a half away, making international adventures surprisingly accessible.

“If I had a weekend [with time] just to go kill, I’d probably go to the Bahamas,” said Kinberger. “The customs are a little tricky, but it’s not that bad. It’s like anything you do the first time.”

Kinberger enjoys his flying adventures to the fullest by using his FX-3 CubCrafters Carbon Cub as a means to recreate and travel. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

In addition to a seemingly endless list of Floridian and Bahamian flying adventures, Kinberger still has to carve out time to make sure the bills get paid. Fortunately, his role as a CubCrafters dealer allows him to combine work and play, introducing customers not only to the capabilities of the aircraft but also the adventures they can unlock.

A large part of his job is making sure his customers’ needs align with the airplane they ultimately purchase. Before prospective buyers get too carried away ordering a brand-new XCub straight from the factory floor, he offers a simple piece of advice—don’t rush.

“I highly recommend a used airplane on your very first one,” he said. “When you’re done, you’re going to know what you want when you order a new one. I can tell you what to put in there, but after you’ve flown it, you’re going to know.”

When it comes to accessories and equipment, Kinberger has strong opinions shaped by thousands of hours flying off-airport across Florida and beyond. A few of his absolute essentials are Alaskan Bushwheel tires manufactured by McFarlane Alaska and Acme Aero’s Black Ops suspension system.

“The Acme shocks are a must in my opinion,” he said. “If for no other reason than taking the load off your airframe. And, of course, 35-inch Alaskan Bushwheels. I run those on all my airplanes. If you hit a hole, a rock, or something you didn’t see, it’s a nonevent.”

Although Kinberger focuses his efforts on CubCrafters products, he prides himself on maintaining a strong dealer network and a wide circle of aviation friends who can help almost anyone find the airplane they’re looking for. But for pilots taking matters into their own hands, he encourages them to work with brokers who genuinely understand the aircraft they represent.

“You need to feel like they’re being honest with you,” he said. “If someone is trying to sell you the most expensive airplane out there, I’d probably shy away from that guy.”

Whether he’s flying with customers, commuting to south Georgia, island hopping through the Bahamas, or hog hunting from a helicopter in Florida, Kinberger takes full advantage of the opportunities afforded to adventurous GA across the Sunshine State and beyond.

“If I can’t fly there, I’m not going,” he said.

This feature first appeared in the July/August 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.



