Inside Two Bear Air Rescue: The Heroes of Mountain Recovery

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, wild wanderer, or someone who simply relishes the tranquility of some of the Mountain West’s most picturesque landscapes, encountering the unexpected is often part of the journey.

But when those unexpected moments turn life threatening, Two Bear Air Rescue serves as a vital lifeline to do what other rescue operations simply cannot.

Serving Montana, Idaho, and parts of Wyoming, Two Bear Air has utilized a Bell 429 helicopter and will soon use an Airbus H145 D3 equipped with a hoist to lift injured hikers, snowmobilers, swimmers, equestrians, dirt bikers, and climbers out of some of the most dangerous terrain in the country.

“There wasn’t an aviation resource in the [Flathead] Valley besides ALERT [before Two Bear Air’s founding over a decade ago],” said Two Bear Air chief pilot James Heckman, referring to the Advanced Life-Support and Emergency Rescue Team program. “There was no search and rescue helicopter or hoist aircraft.”

But that all changed when Mike Goguen, an entrepreneur with a part-time residence in Whitefish, Montana, decided to step in. Initially approached by the local sheriff’s office to be one of many donors to support the operation, Goguen surprised them by offering to be the sole funder.

“How about I just pay for the whole operation, the aircraft and all,” said Heckman, recalling Goguen’s proposal. “[He figured] if we save one life, the investment [will be] worth it.”

However, Heckman said Goguen had one powerful condition: “The deal is that the people that we assist and rescue, they don’t get a bill.”

With this commitment, Two Bear Air was off to the races, despite the financial toll of operating a Bell 429 and maintaining a staff of pilots and rescue professionals.

Well over a decade into saving countless lives, including 111 operations in 2024 alone, Two Bear Air Rescue has established a process that demands safety and perfection. Thanks to an invitation from Heckman to join in on one of the team’s training sessions, I got to experience this first-class team in action.

At the heart of its mission, the Two Bear Air team seeks to keep its flying, medical, and communication skills sharp. It must be ready for a wide range of calls, from hoisting a patient with a life-threatening head injury in absolute darkness to rescuing a hiker with a broken leg who is unable to exit the mountains on their own.

“We do a good job at sizing up the incident and taking a look at Google Earth…and making sure that we are the right resource,” said Heckman. “Although Mike [Goguen] has told us if we are the best resource, just go. But if an air ambulance can land somewhere near the patient, we generally pass the call along to them. Our specialty is the hoist.”

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

According to Heckman, most of those hoists typically range between 100 and 120 feet, although the team has extended those capabilities to more challenging operations amid Montana’s and Idaho’s towering old-growth timber.

The hoisting procedure is unlike anything I have ever experienced.

fAs I was strapped into the screamer suit—a very appropriately named harness—on the side of a cliff over-looking Flathead Lake, Heckman and his crew were radioed into my location, where I was acting as the victim. As the helicopter neared, I worked hard to keep my balance under the powerful rotor wash. One misstep, and that was it for every team member involved.

But despite the intense situation, I felt a sense of security. The team’s professionalism was distinctive, and every movement was executed with precision. Although a wave of anxiety came over me as I realized there were only a few clips ensuring my livelihood, the crew communicated every step, making certain I understood the procedure and expectations.

Within a minute or two, the ground crew motioned up to Heckman that we were ready to be hoisted. As my feet came off the ground, a wave of apprehension washed over me again, as did that intense rotor wash. I told myself, “When are you going to see a view like this again?” and forced myself to get a grip and look around from underneath my helmet.

Although I imagine that most people in my situation aren’t typically in the mood to enjoy the view, I certainly wanted to make an attempt. With Flathead Lake off my right shoulder and a forest full of some of Montana’s most beautiful views a hundred feet below me, my nerves began to slightly subside. But that was only for a few seconds, as we quickly found our way up to the skid.

Lingering under the skid was a sensation I can’t say I’d like to repeat anytime soon. The combination of rotor wash, side-to-side movement from the helicopter, and the feeling of being suspended a couple hundred feet in the air began to weigh on me. Luckily, I was only at the skid for 30 seconds at most, as one of the rescue team members pulled me inside the 429.

With my feet still hanging outside the helicopter, the team worked to unstrap me, and I was slowly guided back to my seat. Once I was strapped in and the rest of the team came inside the helicopter, the door slid shut.

Although I have had plenty of unique experiences as an aviation journalist, I can wholeheartedly say this was the first one that left me speechless. From the slightly terrifying sensation of being lifted into a helicopter off the side of a cliff to realizing how incredibly high the stakes are for the crew and its victims, I didn’t quite know what to say as we flew back to Two Bear Air’s headquarters at the Glacier Park International Airport (KGPI).

With such a unique operation comes the need for an incredibly skilled crew. This is where individuals like Heckman come into play.

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

The path to chief pilot, particularly in the world of helicopters and search and rescue, is far from a straight line, and Heckman’s story is no different. Initially employed by the U.S. Forest Service as a firefighter on the ground, Heckman used that job to gain real-world, ground-level exposure that solidified his desire to transition into the cockpit.

After graduation, Heckman joined a rappel crew, fighting fires while suspended from helicopters. Feeling more determined than ever, he took out a loan to attend flight school. Honing his skills in Newberg, Oregon, he flew both airplanes and helicopters to secure necessary ratings, even as the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 hindered hiring.

However, Heckman’s dual rating in helicopters and airplanes offered him a competitive edge, allowing him to secure a job at Red Eagle Aviation in Kalispell, Montana. Working as an instructor, he developed his résumé and confidence flying over mountainous terrain.

Heckman’s path took a significant turn toward search and rescue when he was recruited by Era Helicopters in Alaska. His experiences, especially conducting missions in the challenging Alaska Bush environment, were crucial steppingstones that prepared him for his eventual leadership role at Two Bear Air Rescue.

When Jim Pierce, the former chief pilot of Two Bear Air, decided it was time for expansion, he immediately thought of Heckman, having previously witnessed his capabilities and dedication firsthand. Heckman accepted the offer in February 2016, motivated by the thrilling prospect of piloting new, state-of-the-art aircraft and operating in one of the most breathtaking and demanding landscapes in the world.

For those aspiring to enter the world of helicopter search and rescue, Heckman offers some advice. “Start with a strong foundation in mountain flying and night operations,” he said. “But it’s not just about clocking flight hours. It’s about how you interact with the crew.”

Currently, the team is preparing to welcome its new helicopter into the fleet. With the sale of the Bell 429, the crew is undergoing training to master the Airbus H145 D3. Expected to take delivery in December, the Flathead Valley, as well as neighboring locations, are temporarily without their lifesaving resource.

However, this upgrade marks a significant milestone for the Two Bear Air team, as the H145 D3 promises enhanced performance, particularly in challenging high-altitude missions. While the Bell 429 has served Two Bear Air admirably, the need for greater power and payload capacity has become evident.

The new H145 D3 is designed to meet these demands, offering an additional 800 pounds of payload and more robust engines to support operations at altitudes where the Bell 429 can be stretched to its limits.

The H145 D3’s advanced design also features a larger cabin area, providing more room for rescue operations and allowing the team to carry additional crewmembers or equipment as needed. This will undoubtedly improve the efficiency and versatility of Two Bear Air’s missions, whether it’s a remote rescue or supporting local law enforcement.

The temporary absence of Two Bear Air Rescue’s helicopter, as it awaits the new arrival in December, leaves a tremendous void. Until then, outdoor enthusiasts are left without the vital lifeline the community has come to depend upon, forced to rely on a more bureaucratic and often slower National Guard response.

This period highlights a powerful truth: Two Bear Air Rescue is more than just a service. It is a promise of hope in moments of despair, and its absence reminds us how precious and indispensable this lifesaving service truly is.