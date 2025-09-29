Bryan Bedford Inducted Into Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame 

Newly-appointed FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford was inducted into the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame at a banquet on Friday in Carmel.

Before being confirmed to lead the agency earlier this summer, Bedford served as CEO of Republic Airlines, whose headquarters are based in Indianapolis. According to an FAA news release, during Bedford’s time with Republic he grew the regional airline from $85 million in yearly revenue with a fleet of 36 turboprop aircraft to over $3 billion in yearly revenue and a fleet of more than 250 commercial jets.

“I am honored to be recognized along with aviation pioneers and innovators associated with the great state of Indiana,” said Bedford in the news release. “Aviation has been a lifelong passion of mine. This moment is a tribute to the many mentors, colleagues, family and communities that have supported me throughout my aviation journey—and a reminder of the responsibility we all share to inspire and mentor the next generation of aviators.”

One of Bedford’s biggest accomplishments during his time as head of Republic Airlines, particularly for the state of Indiana, was the establishment of the Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy. LIFT, also headquartered in Indianapolis, is the first airline-owned flight training school designed to specifically address the pilot shortage and provide affordable education to potential aviators.

The LIFT Academy flies out of Indianapolis International Airport (KIND), taking pilots from zero flight hours to CFI. Through an agreement with LIFT, students who remain with the academy to instruct after obtaining their CFI certificate will receive a first officer job at Republic after gaining 1,500 hours.

As part of his Hall of Fame induction, Bedford received a commemorative plaque that will be displayed at KIND.

The 2025 Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame class also saw a number of posthumous inductions, including Jay Brill, former Air Force brigadier general, and Alexander Vraciu, ace pilot from World War II.