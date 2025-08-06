U.S. Air Force Academy Aero Club

For many who serve or have served in the U.S. military, the call of the skies is a deeply ingrained part of their identity.

While some pursue a professional career in military aviation, countless others harbor a passion for flight that extends beyond their service commitments. For these individuals, along with their families and retirees, the Air Force Aero Club program, and particularly the one nestled at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, offers a unique and invaluable avenue to pursue aviation—in and out of service.

Far from being an isolated gem, the academy’s Aero Club is one of hundreds across the nation, forming a vital network that makes general aviation accessible to the broader military community.

The Air Force Aero Clubs, managed by the Air Force Services Center, exist to provide affordable flight training and aircraft rental to eligible personnel. This includes active-duty military, reservists, National Guard, retirees, Department of Defense civilians, and their family members. For many, these clubs serve as a bridge, allowing them to gain experience and potentially launch a career in aviation.

Situated at Davis Field (KAFF) on the USAFA grounds, the academy’s club benefits from a unique blend of civilian GA operations within a highly structured military setting. While sharing airspace with the academy’s own training programs—including gliders, parachuting, and powered flight for cadets—the Aero Club operates as a distinct entity, dedicated to serving its specific membership.

“We are not funded by tax dollars,” said Dave Wellen, manager of the USAFA Aero Club. “It’s called nonappropriated funds, so basically the club is operated off of the revenue we receive from aircraft rental and that sort of thing. This is also how the bowling alley, equestrian club, auto club, and all of that works on base.”

Retired Army A&P mechanic Ryan Viano makes sure the Air Force Aero Club fleet is in tip-top shape.

The Aero Club hosts a fleet of eight total aircraft consisting of Cessna 172 Skyhawks and Cessna 182 Skylanes, ranging from $135-$185 an hour.

“They are all equipped with 180 horsepower since we are here at such a high density altitude,” said Jeff York, the club’s safety officer.

Unlike a typical civilian GA airport, KAFF is a military airfield operating within a specialized environment.

Perhaps one of the most difficult areas to train in, the airspace around the academy is crawling with activity unique to its specific location. Featuring a high density of VFR pilot training, alongside the academy’s own glider training and parachute operations, students who learn to fly in this challenging Class D environment immediately have a leg up.

Although it is a demanding flight training environment, becoming involved in the club is relatively similar to checkout procedures in other less demanding environments.

“Everyone has to be a member of the club in order to fly, so first we verify eligibility,” said York. “Then we go from there. It typically takes about three flights for someone to get checked out. A 172 is a 172, but the airspace and specific procedures for flying in and out of here are pretty complex. But other than that we will go out and do all the basic checkout things—stalls, takeoffs, landings, etc.”

The aircraft, though not the cutting-edge military aircraft seen elsewhere on base, are meticulously cared for by dedicated maintenance personnel, ensuring their airworthiness and reliability for members.

Maintained by a full-time civilian, retired Army A&P mechanic, Ryan Viano spends his time ensuring that the fleet is kept up to impeccable standards.

“All of these airplanes are just a tad different,” said Viano. “I’m used to a world where every aircraft is exactly the same, so it’s an accepted challenge, if you will. I get to learn a lot and work with a lot of great people, and I get to be around airplanes all day. I just love aviation. It’s my passion to keep airplanes safely in the air.”

Aside from ensuring that its vintage fleet stays up to par, the club also leverages modern technology through a Redbird MCX full-motion simulator to provide immersive and cost-effective training. This allows pilots to hone their skills in a safe, controlled environment, practice emergency procedures, and even log time toward certifications.

For USAFA cadets interested in pilot careers, the Aero Club can provide invaluable early exposure to powered flight, complementing their rigorous academic and airmanship programs, and potentially aiding in their pilot candidate selection method (PCSM) scores.

The PCSM, a vital metric used to predict a candidate’s success in undergraduate pilot training (UPT), plays a significant role in selection boards for pilot slots. While the academy’s formal powered flight program provides some exposure, the Aero Club allows cadets to gain substantial additional flight time and ratings in a structured environment.

Even a relatively small number of logged hours can significantly boost a PCSM score, making a cadet a more attractive candidate for competitive pilot training pipelines. Participation in the Aero Club demonstrates initiative and a genuine passion for aviation. In a highly competitive environment like the Air Force Academy, showing a genuine drive to pursue flying beyond mandatory requirements can set a cadet apart.

For active-duty personnel, it’s an opportunity to stay proficient or gain new ratings, while retirees and family members can continue a lifelong passion or embark on a new one.

KAFF is a military airfield operating within a specialized environment, contrary to a typical civilian GA airport.

The USAFA Aero Club, like its counterparts across the globe, represents a vital part of the military community’s welfare and morale. From Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, and Peterson Space Force Base just down the road from USAFA, there are approximately two dozen Air Force Aero Clubs worldwide, all operating under the same core principles of providing affordable aviation access.

“The club is here to teach people how to fly,” said Wellen. “The Air Force Academy is here to create leaders and warriors in the United States Air Force, and flying is absolutely key to that mission, so the fact that we get to do that and share that with dependents and other family members that might not exactly understand that is crucial.”