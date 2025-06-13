Sun ’n fun launches a new season of flying, and the annual airshow is always warmly received. Crowds were so large on April 5 in Lakeland, Florida, that organizers had to stop selling tickets—although those who previously bought for the day or had weeklong passes still got in.What is happening with the FAA’s new regulation? Short answer: You may have to resign yourself to a somewhat longer wait.

Through 51 years, the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo has claimed a prominent place on the aviation calendar.

On opening day during The first event of the show, we witnessed a meeting of the minds. The two largest member organizations—the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)—sent their top leader to join Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA) president and chairman Scott Severen on stage before a full audience. The subject: MOSAIC.

Pilots come to Sun ‘n Fun for the sweeping display of aircraft and flying gear of every kind. Yet as the show launched, a large crowd instead sat down to hear about an FAA regulation. That should tell you a lot.

For those new to this topic, FAA’s MOSAIC rule has long been in progress but is nearing completion. Known as the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification, it sounds like—and is—a regulation about aircraft, but it also has an entire section on pilot privileges and operating limitations.

LAMA president Scott Severen introduces EAA’s Jack Pelton and AOPA’s Darren Pleasance. Severen was later joined via video link by ASTM leader Adam Morrison.

Although many observers hope for an announcement at this summer’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 (July 21-27), these industry leaders said it will likely be at least August before MOSAIC is released. Once FAA releases, an “effective date” follows in 30 to 60 days, the LAMA meeting panelists clarified.

Yes, it seems like another delay. MOSAIC began emerging through the darkness of the COVID-19 era and then had to pause while a new presidential administration was installed. Yet the work is significantly done, both by FAA rule writers and by standards writers on ASTM International. F-37 light sport aircraft (LSA) committee.

Again for those that haven’t followed this discussion, for LSA and MOSAIC LSA, aircraft and gear producers must meet standards written by industry volunteers (with involvement from the FAA). This modern arrangement has helped new designs arrive in large numbers and allows much faster action than agency certification standards, such as the Part 23 rule used to approve new GA airplanes.

EAA chairman and CEO Jack Pelton offered several insights, including one that will thrill many pilots who have followed MOSAIC’s development.

“This [MOSAIC] will encompass airplanes like the Cessna 172 and Cessna 182,” said Pelton, who was formerly chairman, President, and CEO of Cessna.

LAMA’s Severen was smart to bring Pelton and AOPA president and CEO Darren Pleasance on stage with him. Those two maintain close contact with Washington, D.C., and FAA.

“Nothing [about MOSAIC] has slowed down or stopped,” Pleasance said. “It’s still a priority for FAA.”

Pleasance elaborated that in recent conversations AOPA officials have had with the FAA, MOSAIC is considered “a win,” adding, “and they [FAA] need a win right now.”

ASTM committee chairman Adam Morrison, presenting via video link, explained that the current LSA rule is a “performance-based regulation” as opposed to the “traditional prescriptive regulations” used for Cessna, Piper, and Cirrus. One major shift for MOSAIC LSA is higher gross weight, although no limit is specified. Instead, clean stall will be used to constrain aircraft size.

LSA are limited by regulation to 1,320 pounds (110 pounds more for seaplanes) and clean stall at 45 knots. MOSAIC bumped clean stall speed to 54 knots, 20 percent more than current LSA, yet many saw this as insufficient to encompass some airplanes pilots want included.

Panelists agreed that higher aircraft weights allow more robust airframes, greater fuel loads, and more seating capacity.

Pelton said EAA is pushing for an increase to 58 knots.

“[If that happens,] probably close to 70 percent of every current certified single-engine piston aircraft in the fleet today would qualify to be flown as a light sport aircraft,” he said.

That’s particularly important as most hope to use a driver’s license in lieu of an aviation medical, as they now can on LSA. So this is a big deal to many aviators.

It has been suggested that stall speed be raised from 54 knots to 61.

“[If that happens,] a whole host of current GA aircraft become available to be used for light sport training and the sport pilot license,” said Pleasance, who noted that can reduce the cost of flight training.

As a longtime businessman in the LSA space, Severen said he understands the value of industry standards applied to these opportunities.

“ASTM standards can be adjusted and amended with surprising speed,” he said. “[This allows] aircraft to evolve and grow with technology and as new ideas come through. What an exciting time to be involved in aviation.”