Backcountry Camaraderie: IAA’s Annual Sulphur Creek Breakfast Draws Great Turnout

The Idaho Aviation Association’s annual Sulphur Creek Breakfast once again brought together pilots from across the region for a memorable morning of flying, fellowship, and backcountry adventure at one of the state’s most iconic airstrips.

More than 40 aircraft arrived at Sulphur Creek Ranch (ID74) on June 13 between 7:06 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. MDT, creating a steady stream of traffic into the mountain destination. The first aircraft, a Kitfox, touched down shortly after sunrise, and arrivals continued throughout the morning as pilots converged on the ranch for breakfast and camaraderie.

The diverse lineup of aircraft reflected the broad appeal of Idaho backcountry flying. Classic taildraggers shared the grass with Cessna 172s, 175s, 180s, 182s, and 185s, along with Maules, Huskies, Kitfoxes, Carbon Cubs, a Helio Courier, Turbo Beaver, Scout, and several experimental aircraft. The busiest arrival period occurred between about 7:35 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., when aircraft were landing only a few minutes apart. Despite the volume of traffic, pilots demonstrated excellent coordination and spacing while operating into the remote mountain strip.

Beyond the flying, the event showcased the community spirit that makes Idaho aviation so special. Pilots and guests gathered around the ranch to enjoy breakfast, swap stories, and reconnect with fellow aviators. Many attendees camped on-site, transforming Sulphur Creek Ranch (SCR) into a vibrant gathering place where airplanes, tents, and campfires shared the landscape beneath towering pines and surrounding mountain peaks.

Overall, pilots enjoyed the peaceful setting that has made Sulphur Creek a favorite destination for generations of backcountry flyers. As the day progressed, departures began in an orderly sequence and continued through late morning with attendees making their way home or onward to other Idaho destinations.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Idaho Aviation Association president Andrew George expressed his appreciation for everyone who helped make the gathering possible.

“What fun to have so many pilots join at the IAA Sulphur Creek breakfast this weekend,” George said.

He also recognized the volunteers who worked behind the scenes.

“Can’t do it without [them],” he said. “Hope all had a great breakfast and a memorable time visiting SCR. It was a treat to make this all happen.”

The strong turnout, smooth operations, and unmistakable sense of community once again demonstrated why the Sulphur Creek Breakfast remains one of Idaho’s most-anticipated backcountry aviation events.