Accident Briefs—June 2025

Piper PA-28-180

Riverside, California/Injuries: 1 Minor

NTSB Report: WPR23LA156

The pilot completed the airplane’s engine run-up and carburetor heat function checks with no anomalies noted. He then taxied to the runway and experienced an extended ground delay with the engine running at idle engine power settings. He did not use carburetor heat during the ground delay or during takeoff. During climbout when the aircraft was approximately 1,000 feet above ground level, the engine lost all power. The pilot initiated a forced landing straight head in a field. The aircraft collided with a berm. Post-accident examination of the engine revealed no evidence of mechanical malfunction or failure that would have precluded normal operation, however, the weather conditions at the time of the accident were conducive to the formation of serious carburetor icing at idle power.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to use carburetor heat during an extended ground delay before takeoff, which resulted in a total loss of engine power during initial climb due to carburetor ice.

Velocity

Andrews, North Carolina/Injuries: 1 Fatal

NTSB Report: ERA23FA194

The owner recently purchased the experimental amateur-built, modified airplane. He did not have a lot of experience in the make and model airplane, so he hired the accident pilot to conduct the first flight since recent modifications. Witness statements and recorded video showed that during the takeoff roll from the 5,500-foot-long asphalt runway, the airplane accelerated slower than normal, used more runway than normal, and lifted off the runway in a nose-high attitude. The airplane then descended back to the runway and bounced before lifting off nose-high again toward the end of the runway. It climbed about 300 feet above ground level while flying a left traffic pattern back to the runway. Near the crosswind to downwind turn, the engine sounded loud, and the airplane descended into a wooded field and a post-impact fire ensued.

The owner stated that the engine was equipped with a fixed-pitch cruise propeller. With the turbocharger engaged, the engine would produce 2,300 rpm; however, with the turbocharger bypassed, the engine would only produce about 2,050 rpm. A spring switch in the cockpit controlled the turbocharger wastegate, to select whether the turbocharger was engaged or bypassed (or midrange). The owner added that, at 2,050 rpm, the airplane would not be able to fly with one pilot and full fuel, which it had for the accident takeoff. The owner reported that he discussed the turbocharger operation with the pilot.

Examination of the wreckage revealed that the turbocharger wastegate was found in an open position. No other anomalies were noted that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to engage the turbocharger for takeoff and his improper decision to continue the takeoff with partial power, rather than reject the takeoff.

Cessna 172

West Mifflin, Pennsylvania/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: ERA23LA213

The student pilot who had approximately 31 hours total time was flying with an instructor practicing takeoffs and landings. The student pilot reported that at about 8 to 10 feet above the runway the flight instructor, who had a total of 248 hours, shouted “FLARE, FLARE, FLARE!” The volume and intensity of the command startled the student pilot, who pulled back sharply on the yoke and the airplane stalled. The flight instructor subsequently took control of the airplane and before he could take corrective action the airplane impacted the ground resulting in substantial damage to the lower fuselage. The flight instructor’s account of the event was similar to the student pilot’s. The operator reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The student pilot’s improper landing flare and the flight instructor’s delayed remedial action resulted in a hard landing.

Boeing PT-17

Evansville, Indiana/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: CEN23LA156

The pilot had approximately 5,000 hours of which 18 were in the accident aircraft. While performing a three-point landing during the rollout the airplane veered left, exited the runway to the left, and ground looped in the counterclockwise direction. During the ground loop, the right wing struck the ground and the airplane came to rest upright on the main landing gear. The right aileron sustained substantial damage. After the accident sequence the pilot noted that the tailwheel lock was not fully in the locked position. The pilot was able to taxi the airplane to parking without further incident. The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to engage the tailwheel lock before landing which resulted in the loss of control and ground loop.

Cirrus SR22

Jesup, Georgia/Injuries: 2 Fatal

NTSB Report: ERA23FA182

The instrument-rated private pilot had a total of 953 hours including 419 hours in the make and model of the accident aircraft. The purpose of the flight was for the pilot to commute to work. The pilot did not request any air traffic control services for the 22-minute flight, and the airspace at the destination airport was not tower-controlled. Recorded track data revealed that the pilot began a descent to the destination airport and crossed over the approach end of the runway on a heading perpendicular to the runway heading. He then made two turns of about 180 degrees while flying at airspeeds near the airplane’s published stall speed, and reached about 40 degrees of bank during each turn. Additionally, the post-accident position of the flaps suggested that at least the final phase of this maneuvering was being performed with the wing flaps retracted. The airplane impacted terrain about 1,200 feet short of the runway approach end and about 40 feet north of runway centerline.

Although there was an instrument approach procedure for the runway, the track data revealed that there was no attempt by the pilot to execute it. The lowest weather minimums for the approach required at least one mile visibility. Weather at the destination airport at the time of the accident included a 300 feet ceiling, quarter mile visibility in fog, and calm wind. The weather conditions cleared about an hour after the accident.

A post-accident examination of the wreckage did not reveal evidence of a mechanical malfunction or anomaly that would have precluded normal operation. Engine operation was recorded on the onboard avionics and revealed increasing power at impact consistent with the pilot advancing the throttle.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed and his exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack, which resulted in a loss of control while maneuvering for a visual landing in low ceiling and low visibility conditions. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to attempt a visual landing in low visibility conditions.

Kitfox IV

Susanville, California/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: WPR23LA151

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped airplane reported that, while flying low to observe the unusual water flows from mountains, he noted abnormal engine behavior. He elected to perform a precautionary landing on flat terrain due to nearby rising terrain. Upon touchdown, the airplane experienced a slight ballooning effect, leading the pilot to apply maximum braking upon touchdown. The tires grabbed harder than expected due to muddy terrain and the airplane nosed over and came to rest inverted, resulting in substantial damage to the fuselage. A post-accident engine test run by the pilot revealed no anomalies or an explanation for the abnormal engine behavior.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s braking technique during an off airport precautionary landing on muddy terrain.

Maule M-5-235C

Palmer, Alaska/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: ANC23LA028

The pilot had 3,518 hours of which 2,000 were in the accident airplane. As the pilot was attempting to land on a 1,300-foot-. long, gravel-covered runway, he inadvertently touched down with excess airspeed and did not have enough braking action to stop the airplane. The airplane subsequently impacted a snow berm at the end of the airstrip and nosed over which resulted in substantial damage to the left-wing struts. The pilot stated that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s delayed decision to execute a go-around maneuver while landing with excess airspeed into a short strip, which resulted in a runway overrun and subsequent loss of control.

Cirrus SR22

Oxbow, Oregon/Injuries: 2 Fatal

NTSB Report: WPR23FA141

Before the flight the noninstrument-rated private pilot generated and received a commercial weather briefing before takeoff that showed instrument flight rules (IFR) conditions, mountain obscuration, and moderate icing to 14,000 feet msl. Additionally, the graphical forecast for aviation indicated a broken to overcast cloud cover, with cloud bases at 7,000 to 9,000 feet msl expected for the accident site location and cloud tops forecast at 17,000 to 18,000 feet.

The pilot contacted air traffic control and requested flight following. The controller issued a discrete transponder code, and no additional communications were observed, and no services were provided.

A review of ADS-B data indicated that while en route, the airplane climbed to an altitude of 14,100 feet msl. The airplane then descended and maintained 13,900 feet msl for the next six minutes before making a sharp left turn from the north to west. ADS-B data indicated that after the left turn the remaining flight time was about 44 seconds.

There were low clouds and precipitation in the area of the accident. Witnesses on the ground near the accident site reported hearing the airplane operating in the area and looked up in the direction of the sound. However, they could not see the airplane or the 4,500 feet peak of a nearby mountain, as they were obscured by clouds. Another witness observed the airplane descending rapidly through the clouds in a nose-down attitude, followed by impact in mountainous terrain. Another witness reported that nearly six minutes after the initial impact, an empty parachute could be seen descending through the clouds.

Based on the meteorological information, clouds were likely present from 4,000 feet msl through 14,000 feet msl.

Based on the accident airplane’s altitude of 13,900 feet msl, it likely stayed at or above the cloud tops and out of instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) until 0945, when it likely entered an area of cloud cover that contained conditions conducive to producing between a trace and moderate airframe icing. Icing can often be concentrated near the tops of the clouds.

According to ADS-B data, when the airplane’s ground speed was 205 knots, the calculated true airspeed was 235 knots and the calibrated airspeed (CAS) was 200 knots, which exceeded the manufacturer’s recommendation for speed for parachute deployment, resulting in the structural overload of the three-point harness straps that connected the airplane fuselage structure to the parachute canopy.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s continued visual flight into instrument meteorological conditions, resulting in airframe ice accretion and a subsequent loss of airplane control.