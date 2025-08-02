Accident Briefs—August 2025

Bellanca 7ECA

Midlothian, Texas/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: CEN23LA392

The pilot was familiarizing himself with the airplane in preparation for a multiday, cross-country flight. He also said that there was a potential that he would provide flight instruction to a student during the upcoming flights, so he wanted to perform three takeoffs and landings in the airplane to meet the recent flight experience requirements of Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 61.57. He said that as he approached the airport, the reported weather indicated the wind was aligned with the runway. During the approach, he noted that the windsock showed a left crosswind, and he adjusted the approach using crosswind control correction for the left crosswind. During the rollout, the wind shifted, and the right wing rose. The pilot attempted to correct but when the wing came back down the airplane veered off the left side of the runway and the right main landing gear collapsed. He said that after the event the windsock showed a right crosswind and he believed that there was some wind shear that resulted in the right wing raising during the event. The airplane received substantial damage to the right wing. The pilot reported that there were no mechanical issues with the airplane. The recorded weather at the airport where the accident occurred was from 020 degrees at 3 knots, about the time of the accident.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing which resulted in the right main landing gear collapse.

Beech N35

Ennis, Montana/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: WPR23LA3310

The pilot had a total of 504 hours of which 391 were in the accident airplane. The pilot told investigators that during the landing approach he forgot to extend the airplane’s landing gear. The airplane subsequently touched down on the runway and the fuselage was substantially damaged. The pilot reported that there were no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures of the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to extend landing gear.

Piper PA-18-150

McCarthy, Alaska/Injuries: 1 Minor

NTSB Report: ANC23LA068

The pilot had a total of 1,158 hours of which 38 hours were in the same make and model as the accident airplane. According to the pilot, during the landing on the 1,500-foot unimproved runway he accidentally applied too much brake pressure and the airplane nosed over. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the vertical stabilizer and rudder. The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s excessive application of brakes during landing that resulted in a nose over.

Cessna 310Q

Santa Fe, New Mexico/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: WPR23LA327

The pilot had a total of 4,342 hours of which 658 were in the accident aircraft make and model and five had been accrued in the previous 30 days. The day of the accident the pilot was attempting to land at an airport with a field elevation of 6,348 feet. The temperature was approximately 84 degrees Fahrenheit. The pilot reported being high and fast on final approach. When he reduced power to land the airplane came down faster than he anticipated and landed hard. The left landing gear collapsed and the airplane exited the runway, resulting in substantial damage to the left wing. The pilot reported no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s improper landing flare following an unstable approach, which resulted in a hard landing.

Nanchang CJ-6A

Merrickville, New York/Injuries: 2 Serious

NTSB Report: ERA23LA351

The pilot who held an ATP certificate and 15,000 hours of which 60 hours were in the make and model of aircraft reported that during a cross-country flight he chose to divert to a closer airport due to weather and air traffic control delays. About 40 nm from the diversion airport, the engine lost total power. The pilot attempted to restart the engine, but was unsuccessful, and chose to conduct a forced landing into trees. The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the fuselage, and the left horizontal stabilizer. A video recorded by a witness near the accident site captured the sound of the aircraft engine cutting in and out before ultimately going silent, which was consistent with an additional witness report. Based upon fueling records and the pilot’s report of his fuel planning and the airplane’s fuel consumption rate, the airplane should have had about one hour of fuel remaining at the time of the loss of power. Due to the airplane damage, the total fuel quantity on board could not be established. However, the smell of fuel was present at the accident site. Examination of the engine found that a small piece of the intake duct work of a cylinder was missing. Investigators noted that having this piece missing could have resulted in under-performance of the engine or a partial loss of power, it is unlikely this would have resulted in a total loss of engine power. There were no other preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures found with the airplane.

Probable cause(s): A total loss of engine power while en route for reasons that could not be determined.

Cessna 172M

Carson City, Nevada/Injuries: 1 Serious

NTSB Report: WPR23LA325

The pilot reported that during the landing attempt in gusting winds the airplane encountered a gust and ballooned above the runway. Just before touchdown, the airplane encountered a second gust of wind, and the pilot added engine power to do a go-around. During the go-around the airplane drifted to the left and touched down on the parallel taxiway, and proceeded to skid across the taxiway and into a ditch resulting in substantial damage to the aircraft.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to maintain aircraft control during an aborted landing in gusting wind conditions.

Cessna 150

Pink Hill, North Carolina/Injuries: 2 Minor

NTSB Report: ERA23LA348

The private pilot and mechanic were performing at flight following the completion of the aircraft’s annual inspection. The pilot held a private certificate and had a total of 160 hours. After takeoff the pilot flew in the airport traffic pattern, departed the area, then elected to return. According to the pilot, when the aircraft was on final approach approximately 30 feet from the runway threshold, the airplane was struck by a downdraft. The pilot briefly heard the stall warning horn but did not recall if he applied power saying, “I guess I froze.” The airplane came down hard in a bean field short of the runway, then collided with a ditch, and went over on to its back.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s inadequate compensation for prevailing wind conditions during the landing approach, which resulted in the airplane contacting the ground short of the runway.

Diamond DA20

Fairfield, Utah/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: WPR23LA324

The flight instructor and student were practicing a simulated engine failure. The mixture was leaned for conditions, and the student terminated the maneuver by advancing the throttle. The engine did not respond with full power. The instructor then “advanced” the mixture. The engine lost all power. The instructor’s attempts to restart the engine were unsuccessful and the aircraft landed off-airport. During the landing roll it collided with a berm. According to the instructor, the post-examination of the airplane revealed the mixture was not in the full rich position and the fuel pump switch was not in the on position, which was contrary to the checklist for engine failure after takeoff procedures.

Probable cause(s): The flight pilot’s improper fuel management, which resulted in a total loss of engine power and impact with terrain during an off-airport landing. Contributing to the accident was the flight instructor’s failure to follow the airplane checklist.

Cessna 182P

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina/Injuries: None

NTSB Report: ERA23LA3368

The pilot stated that he visually confirmed there were 52 gallons of fuel on board and that both fuel caps were secure during his preflight inspection of the airplane. The pilot then departed on what was to be an approximately hour-and-15-minute flight. While en route, the “low fuel light” began to flicker. The pilot noted the fuel gauge was reading half full, and he continued with the flight. When the airplane was at about eight minutes from the destination airport, and at traffic pattern altitude when the engine quit. Unable to restart the engine, the pilot made a forced landing to a highway. The airplane impacted a jersey barrier during the landing roll, which resulted in substantial damage to the airframe. FAA inspectors examined the airplane accident site and observed that the left wing fuel cap was missing and blue fuel stains were evident on the wing aft of the fuel cap that extended to the trailing edge of the flap. Recovery personnel also reported that both fuel tanks were empty when the wings were removed for transport. The missing fuel cap was not located. Investigators determined it is likely that the pilot did not properly secure the left fuel cap during the preflight inspection, and that during the flight it separated from the airplane. The remaining fuel was siphoned from the fuel tanks through the open fuel port, resulting in fuel exhaustion, and the total loss of engine power.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to properly secure the left wing fuel cap, which resulted in a loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.