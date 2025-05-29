Like so many pilots, I didn’t have the luxury of growing up within an aviation family. Admittedly, my parents looked at me like I was crazy when I told them I wanted to learn how to fly.

“Cayla, you don’t like math or science, how are you supposed to become a pilot?”

At the time, I agreed, but being the stubborn 16-year-old that I was, I wanted to take flight in a small airplane just to see what it was all about.

What started out as a Young Eagles flight in a Cessna 172 turned into three years in the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program, then called the Candler Field Museum Youth Aviation Program, just south of Atlanta. For every 10 hours that a student helped in restoring vintage airplanes, they would receive an hour of free flight time. It was a true sweat-equity model. But more on this specific program later.

As any pilot can certainly understand, aviation is far from an inexpensive endeavor. After all, a private pilot’s certificate can cost upward of $15,000-$20,000 these days, and it isn’t getting any cheaper thanks to rising fuel, instructor, hangar, insurance, and maintenance costs.

So how does a young person get their start in aviation if they aren’t handed a blank check from Mom or Dad? A few conventional ways include taking on student loan debt and enrolling in an aviation-specific university or flight school, joining the military, and/or working at least three odd jobs just to afford an occasional flight lesson. If none of these options seem appealing, there is another way.

Although youth aviation programs are far from a dime a dozen, more of these organizations are popping up across the country due to the rising demand for younger pilots. If you’re lucky enough to live near one, I highly suggest enrolling yourself or your student in one of these programs before signing up for debt of any kind, a commitment to Uncle Sam, or burning out on a few too many jobs.

I spent a little time with three of these programs, and while each is a little different, they all share the same goal—get kids in the air.

Habitat for Aviation

The most northerly program, Habitat for Aviation, is located in Swanton, Vermont, at the Franklin County State Airport (KFSO), just south of the Canadian border.

Beth White is the founder of Habitat for Aviation.

After defeating breast cancer just three years ago, Habitat for Aviation founder Beth White had a dream to turn a dilapidated, 9,600-square-foot warehouse on the airport property into a place where students could receive hands-on training to become the next generation of pilots, mechanics, and aviation professionals.

With her extensive background in education, help from family and friends, and industry connections, White was able to accomplish just that. She soon went from only worrying about her green-and-white Cessna 150 to managing a Rans S-21 build with an array of young women and volunteer airframe and powerplant mechanics at her side.

“After I got my pilot’s license, I realized I was the only woman at this entire airport,” said White. “I decided I was going to do something about that. It is up to each one of us to discover what truly makes our hearts sing, and then refine and cultivate that, and share it with the world.”

White, whose day job is serving as the director of New England initiatives at Big Picture Learning, believes in the powerful learning that happens outside of the classroom.

“We need to help give schools credit, for lack of a better word, for that powerful out-of-school learning,” said White. “With each of our builders who are in high school or elementary school, I work with each of their schools to create a plan for them to get credit for the learning that’s happening with us in our hangar.”

Thanks to White’s leadership, the program, which started as an extension of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 613, soon morphed into a program exclusively for young women to build and fly a Rans S-21.

“Rans was extremely positive,” said White. “They gave us a discount on the kit, and they’ve been really fun partners.”

A total of 70 girls have spent at least one of their Sundays from 11 to 5 working to build the S-21 kit.

“We are not rushing,” said student Zoe Brosky. “This is an airplane after all, and we want to make sure it carries anyone who does fly it safely.”

Logan Parker (left) poses with his instructor after a flight at the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program.

White said the project helps to convey some powerful points.

“Once the plane is built, we are going to fly it all over the place,” she White. “Can you imagine flying to different events and two women step out of this pink airplane? It just reinforces our message: Women fly planes. Women build planes. Women fix planes, without even saying anything.”

Although Habitat for Aviation is still in its early days, White is already planning for the future.

“I see this being a proof of concept for how we can address all the shortages within aviation and introduce young people who love to work with their hands and who are interested in flying to the aviation industry,” she said.

Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program

Traveling down south, the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program at the Peach State Aerodrome (GA2) in Williamson, Georgia, is the program that gave me my start.

The program, started by the late Ron Alexander, a retired airline pilot, and Jim Hoak, a retired mechanic and pilot, began in 2013 when the duo was flying Alexander’s DC-3. They had an epiphany that the “old geezers” were slowly aging out of the industry, yet not enough young people were following in their footsteps.

As a result, Alexander and Hoak cofounded the Candler Field Museum Youth Aviation Program with the idea of teaching students how to restore vintage airplanes in exchange for flight time (with a specific emphasis on tailwheel aircraft).

“The belief is that student pilots who receive their initial instruction in a tailwheel airplane have flying skills superior to those who learn in a nosewheel airplane,” Alexander wrote in a Vintage Aircraft Association article. “So, it is policy that the students begin in a tailwheel airplane.”

Tragically, in 2016 just three years after starting the program, Alexander and his passenger were killed flying the museum’s 1917 Curtiss Jenny. But Hoak, a team of supporters, mentors, and private donors pressed on with Alexander’s dream.

McLeod got her start in the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program.

Through the program, students ranging from age 14-18 have the chance to earn their sport pilot, private pilot, and/or A&P certificates by staying committed, investing their time and energy, and showing up with a hardworking attitude on Wednesday evenings and Saturdays. For every 10 hours spent helping to restore an airplane, a student earns an hour of nearly free dual instruction or solo time in the program’s Aeronca Champ, which the students restored and still fly to this day.

“The program presents great opportunities for youth who are interested in any aspect of aviation,” said newly minted multiengine instructor Ethan Hay, 18. “Everyone I have met there has helped me in some form or fashion, or taught me something that has made me who I am today. The way I always remember Ron Alexander being described was that he was ‘larger than life.’ The program has made my future seem larger than life. I am honored to come back and be a mentor in the program.”

Although the program has undergone a variety of changes over the years, the values remain the same—to expose young people to aviation and ensure that they have “skin in the game” as Alexander used to say.

The program is led by the Ron Alexander Youth Aviation Program board, volunteer mentors, flight instructors, and licensed A&P mechanics. Since 2013, the program has successfully restored 10 aircraft ranging from a Piper Cub to a Cessna 150 Aerobat, and even a Boeing Stearman.

Participants of the Ron Alexander program receive scholarships each year.

“We are starting to put more of a focus on building kitplanes versus complete restorations,” said program board member Keven Sasser. “In addition to redirecting our efforts into kitbuilds, we are also laser focused on expanding our relations with substantial financial contributors to help underwrite and defray costs associated with the program. Our annual aircraft and vehicle raffle along with our Donate A Plane program have also given us great confidence in the sustainability of the program.”

Thirty-eight students have soloed, 24 have earned private pilot certificates (or greater), and five have earned their airframe and powerplant certificates.

Lakeland Aero Club members work on airplanes each day.

Lakeland Aero Club

Located in Florida on the grounds of the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo campus at the Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL) is the Lakeland Aero Club.

The Lakeland Aero Club was founded in 2011 by aviation philanthropist James C. Ray. What initially began as an after-school program for students enrolled in the Central Florida Aerospace Academy has transitioned into a program for any high school student aged 14-19 with an interest in aviation.

“We build, maintain, restore, and fly antique aircraft and gliders, all with high school students from the local area,” said Chase Lee, director of the Lakeland Aero Club. “It’s a grassroots organization that has really been built up over the last 10-12 years.”

With a fleet of three Cubs, gliders, and a number of active restorations taking place (including an L-19 Bird Dog) the Lakeland Aero Club is bustling with activity every day.

“We are truly a high school flying club, so it’s open pretty much every day to our members,” said Lee. “…If I’m here, they can be here. Obviously, I don’t want them skipping class or missing tests, but we mainly operate in the afternoons with the first kids typically rolling in around 12:45 [p.m.] every day.”

Lee said the club incorporates a glider-based model for a reason.

“We get them hooked on the gliders at 14 and then just light that fire inside,” Lee said. “And they take off from there—all aviation puns intended.”

Lakeland Aero Club member Qwest Hipps said he earned a glider scholarship and quickly fell in love with the aircraft.

“After passing my check ride, I received my private glider certification,” said Hipps, a senior in the program. “And from there I started getting more into cross-country soaring. With that I signed up for my first contest, and I was able to use Aero Club’s Grob 103. As of now, I am currently doing my flight training in the Aero Club’s Piper Cubs and have already soloed. Without the Lakeland Aero Club, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

With access to a 2,100-foot grass runway, club members can often be found flying gliders and Cubs or working in the shop.

“We do everything around here,” said Lee. “It might be dope and fabric, engine installations, carburetor tuning, sheet metal work, hundred hours [inspections], and even annuals. It’s a very informal way of learning and education because it’s not a classroom. There is such a wide range of things going on here.

“Seeing these kids open their eyes, ears, and hearts to what we do here is such a wonderful thing. I want to expand on everything we’re doing here. We’re already doing things at a really good level, but I want us to be excellent. I want us to be the role models for all the other clubs like us.”