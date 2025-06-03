GAMA Report Shows Ongoing Growth in Aircraft Shipments

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association has published a quarterly report showing a year-over-year increase in aircraft shipments across all sectors.

The Washington, D.C.-based aviation trade association’s 2025 first-quarter aircraft shipment and billing report also showed an increase in the overall value of aircraft shipments when comparing Q1 2024 to Q1 2025. The value of all airplane deliveries through the first quarter of 2025 increased by 25.7 percent to $5.04 billion.

Strictly speaking on shipments, piston airplane shipments increased 19.3 percent with 353 units, turboprops increased 23.1 percent with 133 units, and business jets increased 11 percent with 141 units.

Helicopter shipments also saw increases in both piston and turbine units delivered amounting to $770 million in Q1 2025.

Textron Aviation saw the most aircraft shipments in the report with 128 units billed at over $638 million.

GAMA’s latest report follows an upward trend from the Q3 2024 report in December. Comparing Q3 2024 with Q3 2023, the value of airplane deliveries increased by 20.5 percent to $17.3 billion.

The full Q1 2025 GAMA report can be read here.